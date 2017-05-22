Melania and Ivanka Trump make stops in Saudi Arabia to promote womena s empowerment
While President Trump is busy in Saudi Arabia with bilateral meetings and summit events on Sunday, first lady Melania Trump and the president's daughter and adviser, Ivanka, have been engaged in activities of their own. Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable on women's economic empowerment, while the first lady visited a school and an all-women business center.
