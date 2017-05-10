Macron faces a tricky to-do list after French election
Exit estimates project he's on course to be the youngest leader of France since Napoleon, but when Emmanuel Macron announced his bid for the presidency it was met with amusement by his opponents. At the age of 39, with no party to back him and no experience of elected office, many in the political classes dismissed his candidacy as a publicity stunt.
