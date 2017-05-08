Macron election gives a gasping EU a breath of fresh air
French voters elected as president Emmanuel Macron, whose platform espouses a stronger EU and a tough line in negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc. Perhaps just as important, they rejected far-right contender Marine Le Pen, whose EU bashing knows few bounds.
