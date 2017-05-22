Las Vegas, NV - September 24: Recordi...

Las Vegas, NV - September 24: Recording artist Ariana

13 hrs ago

Singer Ariana Grande is OK after reports of multiple explosions at a concert Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom Explosions at Ariana Grande concert in U.K. Singer Ariana Grande is OK after reports of multiple explosions at a concert Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom Check out this story on pressconnects.com: https://usat.ly/2qOHrnA During a March 2016 stop at 'The Daly Download' with Carson Daly, Ariana Grande discussed her pop star friend, Kesha, broaching her ongoing legal battle to be released from her contract with Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexual and emotional abuse. The conversation quickly turned into a dialogue about the pitfalls women face navigating a sexist industry.

