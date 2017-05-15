Kip Moore plans a return trek to the UK with Drake White
K ip Moore is heading back to the United Kingdom for another series of headlining shows in the fall, and this time, he'll be taking Drake White along as his opening act. "Our crowds in Australia, all over Europe, and Canada are some of our most passionate," Kip tells Conde Nast Traveler .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|10 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Media Matters
|62
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Romney bots
|29
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC