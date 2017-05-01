Italy to loan Alitalia $650 million as it seeks a new buyer
Struggling Italian air carrier Alitalia entered its second period of bankruptcy protection in a decade on Tuesday with the government approving a 600 million-euro bridge loan to keep the airline operating as it seeks a new buyer. The move came after the Alitalia board acknowledged the failure of a government-brokered relaunch plan, which workers overwhelmingly rejected despite softened job and salary cuts, out of concern it lacked a realistic strategy to revive revenue.
