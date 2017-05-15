Italian police: Mafia skimmed million...

Italian police: Mafia skimmed millions from migrant funds

13 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Italian police on Monday arrested 68 people, including a priest and the head of a Catholic volunteer group called "Mercy," accusing them of being in cahoots with a major mafia clan that skimmed millions in public funds destined for one of Italy's biggest migrant welcome centers. Announcing the arrests Monday, an incredulous Carabinieri Gen.

