Hispanic Society of America wins top Spanish award

The Hispanic Society of America museum and library has won Spain's Princess of Asturias award for international cooperation for promoting Hispanic and Latin culture. The New York-based society was founded in 1904 as a free, public museum and reference library to promote the art and culture of the Hispanic world in the United States.

