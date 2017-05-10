High Turkish support for Erdogan in E...

High Turkish support for Erdogan in EU worries Europeans

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ayhan Ogelge lives in Austria. But his heart is in his Turkish homeland and beats for its president, even as Europe's democracies raise the alarm over the Turkish leader's push toward one-man rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) 12 hr Hateromanians 205
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 12 Russian Billionaires 10
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 11 Tm Cln 27
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC