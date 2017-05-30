Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-royal wedding on the way
She played a memorable supporting role at sister Kate's 2011 wedding, but Pippa Middleton will take center stage Saturday at what looks to be the high society event of the year. The 33-year-old is marrying a wealthy financier at the oh-so-English 12th-century church of St. Mark's in the village of Englefield, west of London - with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.
