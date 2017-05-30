Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-ro...

Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-royal wedding on the way

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

She played a memorable supporting role at sister Kate's 2011 wedding, but Pippa Middleton will take center stage Saturday at what looks to be the high society event of the year. The 33-year-old is marrying a wealthy financier at the oh-so-English 12th-century church of St. Mark's in the village of Englefield, west of London - with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC