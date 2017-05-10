Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awar...

Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awards as The Crown misses out

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the Bafta TV awards, as the royal drama left empty handed despite racking up the most nominations with five nods. The police drama starring Sarah Lancashire snatched the best drama series prize from the big budget Netflix production, while Lancashire took the leading actress prize over The Crown's star Claire Foy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) 23 hr Hateromanians 205
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 12 Russian Billionaires 10
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 11 Tm Cln 27
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC