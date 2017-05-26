Gianforte wins Montana election despite allegedly 'body-slamming' journalist, CNN projects
A race that was expected to be a test of President Donald Trump's political clout ahead of next year's US congressional elections was jolted by the charge against Gianforte , a wealthy technology executive who had urged voters to send him to Congress to help fellow Republican Trump. The incident on Wednesday roiled a tightening race in the Republican-leaning state, where a Democratic political novice aims to pull off a victory in a contest seen as a bellwether for next year's US congressional elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|111
|Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade
|Tue
|ardith
|1
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|Tue
|Denizen_Kate
|68
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|May 25
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC