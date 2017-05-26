Gianforte wins Montana election despi...

Gianforte wins Montana election despite allegedly 'body-slamming' journalist, CNN projects

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A race that was expected to be a test of President Donald Trump's political clout ahead of next year's US congressional elections was jolted by the charge against Gianforte , a wealthy technology executive who had urged voters to send him to Congress to help fellow Republican Trump. The incident on Wednesday roiled a tightening race in the Republican-leaning state, where a Democratic political novice aims to pull off a victory in a contest seen as a bellwether for next year's US congressional elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin Wed Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade Tue ardith 1
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Tue Denizen_Kate 68
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC