Germany's Merkel rejects call to reintroduce conscription

Chancellor Angela Merkel is rejecting calls for the reintroduction of military conscription in response to an investigation of an alleged far-right plot by two soldiers to assassinate prominent political figures. Merkel's government ended conscription in 2011.

