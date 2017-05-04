Germany emphasizes support for jailed Turkish journalists

Dozens of people have rallied outside the Turkish embassy in Berlin, calling for the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and scores of other reporters imprisoned in Turkey. Demonstrators waved signs like "free media can't be silenced" and "freedom for imprisoned journalists" along with photos of Yucel and others at the rally Wednesday organized by Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.