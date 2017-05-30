German leaders court migrants from Russia ahead of election
As Germany gears up for a general election in September, politicians are reaching out to migrants from Russia in an effort to tap what is seen as a long-neglected group of voters. Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosting a private reception Wednesday for representatives of ethnic Germans who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, particularly from the late 1980s onward.
