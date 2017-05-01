French election: Is it Emmanuel Macron's to lose?
With just days to go until the French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron is edging towards the Elysee Palace, but the frontrunner still faces challenges ahead of Sunday's second-round vote. The 39-year-old independent centrist has led a remarkable campaign, defying the traditional mainstream parties courtesy of his En Marche! movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC