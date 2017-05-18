France's Macron to meet Italian PM on Sunday
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017. New French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris during a working dinner on Sunday night, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 16
|Romney bots
|29
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC