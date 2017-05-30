Find out when you can see the Flying ...

Find out when you can see the Flying Scotsman in Gwent tomorrow

ONE of the world's most famous steam trains will be touring the Severn Estuary on a trip from Newport. The Flying Scotsman, described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world, will be taking passengers on a scenic journey along the Severn Estuary on Friday, May 19. It will be departing Newport at 6.53pm on Friday and a diesel engine will return passengers to the station at 10.23pm.

