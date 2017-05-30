Find out when you can see the Flying Scotsman in Gwent tomorrow

ONE of the world's most famous steam trains will be touring the Severn Estuary on a trip from Newport. The Flying Scotsman, described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world, will be taking passengers on a scenic journey along the Severn Estuary on Friday, May 19. It will be departing Newport at 6.53pm on Friday and a diesel engine will return passengers to the station at 10.23pm.

