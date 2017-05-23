Father of suspected Manchester bomber...

Father of suspected Manchester bomber says son is innocent

The father of the 22-year-old Briton who police say bombed a concert in Manchester insisted Wednesday that his son was innocent and just had been preparing to go on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Ramadan Abedi, 51, also known by his nom de guerre of Abu Ismail, spoke to The Associated Press by phone from the Libyan city of Tripoli.

Chicago, IL

