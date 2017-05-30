Family trip to museum costs almost as...

Family trip to museum costs almost as much as weekly food shop

A family of four will cough up almost as much as the cost of a weekly food shop to visit some of the country's leading museums, according to new research. Today is International Museum Day and a study from Voucherbox revealed parents with two children will pay more to take them on an educational day out than a visit to a cinema, a play centre or even a local zoo.

