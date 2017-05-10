European cyber police battle aftereff...

European cyber police battle aftereffects of 'unprecedented' global hacking

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

Dozens of countries battle after-effects of 'unprecedented' ransomware hack The attack was unintentionally stopped by a 22-year-old security researcher who was on vacation at the time. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rbHuH0 An electronic display calls on travelers to watch the analogue timetable at the main railway station in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) Fri Pfizer Marriages 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Fri Russian Billionaires 10
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Thu Tm Cln 27
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC