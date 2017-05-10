EU official: Romania's membership bri...

EU official: Romania's membership brings peace, stability

Romania's membership in the European Union has brought "peace and stability to our continent," the European Commission's president said Thursday, adding there should not be a second-rate Europe. Juncker said that Romania's EU membership in 2007 had extended the bloc's reach to the Black Sea that forms Romania's eastern border.

