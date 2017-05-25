Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats;...

Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats; Moscow blasts move

Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the country will be expelled, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said Friday. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told The Associated Press that the Russian Embassy in Tallinn had been informed of the decision, but the ministry declined to provide further details.

