Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats; Moscow blasts move
Estonia has informed Russia that two of its diplomats in the country will be expelled, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said Friday. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told The Associated Press that the Russian Embassy in Tallinn had been informed of the decision, but the ministry declined to provide further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|32 min
|Retribution
|88
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|8 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|Thu
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC