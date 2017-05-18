English wedding: Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on

Two likely future British kings were there, along with one of the world's most photographed women, the often-adorable Prince Harry, a multilingual tennis legend and a brash TV reality star. But all eyes were on Pippa Middleton on Saturday as she walked down the aisle of a 12th-century church wearing a custom hand-embroidered gown with a tiara and long veil to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.