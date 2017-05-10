Emmanuel Macron being sworn in as new French president
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron is formally taking the reins of power during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two are meeting in the president's office before Mr Hollande's departure, taking about half-an-hour to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France - and passing over the country's nuclear codes.
