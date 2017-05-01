Cinco de Mayo - a great battle, a gre...

Cinco de Mayo - a great battle, a great victory

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

On May 5, 1862, Mexican troops defeated invading French troops in the outskirts of Puebla, a city around 60 miles east of Mexico City. How did events come to this point in time, what were French troops doing in To understand we need to go back in time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 12 min Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place 23 hr Advents 1
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands Sun slumdog indians 4
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC