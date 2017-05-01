Cinco de Mayo - a great battle, a great victory
On May 5, 1862, Mexican troops defeated invading French troops in the outskirts of Puebla, a city around 60 miles east of Mexico City. How did events come to this point in time, what were French troops doing in To understand we need to go back in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|12 min
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|23 hr
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC