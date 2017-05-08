Charles hails - harmony of difference...

Charles hails - harmony of differences' on Northern Ireland visit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

The Prince of Wales stressed the possibilities inherent in breaking down barriers on a Northern Ireland visit that took in a cross border hospital and a centre dedicated to one of his favourite poets. #RoyalVisitNI began today with a visit to Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, an arts and literary centre celebrating the poet's work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... 14 hr Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 16 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 62
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC