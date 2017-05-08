Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heane...

Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heaney centre as they begin visit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall toured a visitor centre dedicated to the memory of late Nobel Laureate poet Seamus Heaney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... 2 hr Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... 17 hr Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 19 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 62
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC