Bulgaria seizes big haul of heroin bound for the Netherlands

Bulgarian customs agents have seized some 423 kilograms of heroin worth an estimated $34 million at a border checkpoint with Romania. Customs chief Georgi Kostov said Sunday the drugs were in a truck stopped at the Danube Bridge near Vidin, 200 kilometers north of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

