Britons favouring staycations over travel abroad due to weak pound
British holidaymakers are opting for more staycations and spending less on overseas travel as the pound's collapse begins to hit the vacation market. Data released by holiday rental firm HomeAway shows that British travellers paid an average rate of A 27 per person per night for its vacation lettings in the final three months of last year, marking a 15% drop from the same period a year earlier.
