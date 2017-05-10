Britons favouring staycations over tr...

Britons favouring staycations over travel abroad due to weak pound

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

British holidaymakers are opting for more staycations and spending less on overseas travel as the pound's collapse begins to hit the vacation market. Data released by holiday rental firm HomeAway shows that British travellers paid an average rate of A 27 per person per night for its vacation lettings in the final three months of last year, marking a 15% drop from the same period a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... Tue Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... Tue Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC