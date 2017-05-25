British lab to help Poland probe 2010...

British lab to help Poland probe 2010 president's death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Polish prosecutors who are investigating the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others have sent samples from the plane for laboratory tests in Britain to help them determine whether an explosion caused the disaster. Ewa Bialik, spokeswoman for the National Prosecutor's Office, said late Thursday that the samples have arrived at Britain's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 59 min anonymous 92
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... 1 hr Denizen_Kate 9
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Fri True Christian wi... 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... Thu Evilgelicalling 2
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC