Berlin Wall, 9/11 symbols offer messa...

Berlin Wall, 9/11 symbols offer message to Trump at NATO

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A U.S. president who wants to build walls is celebrating the collapse of one of the world's most iconic barriers: the Berlin Wall. Donald Trump looked on Thursday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg unveiled two sections of the Berlin Wall that divided the German city until 1989, in a ceremony at the site of NATO's new headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 1 hr Retired SOF 81
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 6 hr True Christian wi... 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 19 hr Evilgelicalling 2
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC