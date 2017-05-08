Beatles terror group Briton' Aine Dav...

Beatles terror group Briton' Aine Davis jailed in Turkey

A Briton suspected of having been part of an Islamist terror group dubbed "The Beatles" has been jailed in Turkey. London-born Aine Davis left the UK in 2013 to fight in Syria, and was arrested in Turkey two years later.

