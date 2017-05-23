Americans stand with people of UK after attack by 'evil losers', Trump tells May
President Donald Trump told Theresa May that "Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom" in a phone call in which he offered US assistance for the investigation into the Manchester concert attack. The call came shortly after Mr Trump denounced those responsible for the atrocity as "evil losers" and called for the ideology behind the outrage to be "completely obliterated".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 16
|Romney bots
|29
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC