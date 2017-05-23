Americans stand with people of UK aft...

Americans stand with people of UK after attack by 'evil losers', Trump tells May

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

President Donald Trump told Theresa May that "Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom" in a phone call in which he offered US assistance for the investigation into the Manchester concert attack. The call came shortly after Mr Trump denounced those responsible for the atrocity as "evil losers" and called for the ideology behind the outrage to be "completely obliterated".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC