Albanian journalist arrested for writing against EU diplomat

15 hrs ago

TIRANA, Albania - Albanian police say a journalist has been arrested for making calls for violence against a European Union diplomat. Kastriot Myftaraj, 51, also a lawyer politically affiliated with the center-right opposition, wrote on Facebook against Romana Vlahutin, EU ambassador to Tirana, considering her a "terrorist."

