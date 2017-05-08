Albania gay groups' pride not to be hindered by opposition
Gay rights organizations in Albania say they have been assured their annual pride event will not be hindered on the day when the opposition also has planned a national protest. The organizations on Monday said opposition Democratic party leader Lulzim Basha assured them there would be "no incidents or threat" during their bike ride in Tirana Saturday.
