300 migrants in Sweden evacuated afte...

300 migrants in Sweden evacuated after 3 arson fires

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: 680News

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. But police said in separate statements Wednesday that more than 300 asylum seekers have been evacuated after overnight fires in Vaxjo, Borrby and Malilla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC