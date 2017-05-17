300 migrants in Sweden evacuated after 3 arson fires
No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. But police said in separate statements Wednesday that more than 300 asylum seekers have been evacuated after overnight fires in Vaxjo, Borrby and Malilla.
