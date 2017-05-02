3 Americans killed in fatal vehicle c...

3 Americans killed in fatal vehicle crash in Czech Republic

Read more: The Washington Post

A police official in the Czech Republic says three Americans have been killed in a collision between a car and a truck. Novakova says that of the six Americans traveling in a rented Mitsubishi Outlander, two of them - a man and a woman - died immediately.

