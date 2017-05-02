3 Americans killed in fatal vehicle crash in Czech Republic
A police official in the Czech Republic says three Americans have been killed in a collision between a car and a truck. Novakova says that of the six Americans traveling in a rented Mitsubishi Outlander, two of them - a man and a woman - died immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|9 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC