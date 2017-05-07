100 years later, Toronto genealogists...

100 years later, Toronto genealogists help soldier's family find his burial site

After a search that spanned nearly a century, genealogists in Toronto have helped a Scottish family track down the unmarked grave of a relative who died after serving in the First World War. Ian Hector Steven's family knew that he emigrated to Canada from Glasgow in the early 20th century and had married.

Chicago, IL

