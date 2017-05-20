1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to limit rights
A child walks with anti-gay protesters holding a banner that reads "No to homosexual marriages and adoptions" during a march ahead of a gay pride parade in Bucharest, Romania. BUCHAREST, Romania>> Some 1,000 people joined a gay pride march in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Saturday, demanding greater rights amid government moves they say will curtail their rights.
