World Bank head optimistic Trump will back global bodies

" The head of the World Bank says he is optimistic that President Donald Trump will continue to provide U.S. support for international organizations such as his. Trump and his advisers have questioned spending billions of American tax dollars on organizations that do much of their work outside the United States.

