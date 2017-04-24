Woman, 66, is fifth victim to die in ...

Woman, 66, is fifth victim to die in Stockholm truck attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A woman in her 60s who was injured in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, Swedish authorities said Friday, raising the death toll to five. A political party in Trollhattan, near Goteborg, identified the woman as Marie Kide, 66, an elected member of the city council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 6 hr Ram 1
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Thu CodeTalker 44
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Tm Cln 22
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC