Woman, 66, is fifth victim to die in Stockholm truck attack
A woman in her 60s who was injured in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, Swedish authorities said Friday, raising the death toll to five. A political party in Trollhattan, near Goteborg, identified the woman as Marie Kide, 66, an elected member of the city council.
Comments
Discussions
