William admits struggle to find birthday present for Queen
The Duke of Cambridge has admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother the Queen who has celebrated her 91st birthday with a day at the races. William joked that gifts made by his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were well received as they were handmade, during a BBC Radio 1 interview.
Read more at Wirral Globe.
