Why Erdogan's victory may come back t...

Why Erdogan's victory may come back to haunt him

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Years ago, I listened to a big and insufferable businessman in Ankara trying to impress his audience by talking about how he had once gotten into a fight with a leftist college student who had dared to contradict him in some political argument. "I told my guys to hold him on both arms and kicked the hell out of him," he said, passing off a pathetic act of violence as manliness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 hr Tm Cln 12
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Mon Thumping Romney 239
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC