Why Erdogan's victory may come back to haunt him

Years ago, I listened to a big and insufferable businessman in Ankara trying to impress his audience by talking about how he had once gotten into a fight with a leftist college student who had dared to contradict him in some political argument. "I told my guys to hold him on both arms and kicked the hell out of him," he said, passing off a pathetic act of violence as manliness.

