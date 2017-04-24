VIDEO: Historic locomotive The Royal ...

VIDEO: Historic locomotive The Royal Scot makes rush hour appearance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

The 12-carriage Cathedral Express was being hauled along the Bristol line by a big green Royal Scot, which posed an interesting sight for commuters as it took a 10-minute pause for breath in Swindon. Train enthusiast Eric Barnes-Staple, from Oxfordshire, had made the trip to Swindon just to see the locomotive in all its glory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 10 hr CodeTalker 44
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Tm Cln 22
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Tue Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Tue About time 8
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC