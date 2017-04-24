VIDEO: Historic locomotive The Royal Scot makes rush hour appearance
The 12-carriage Cathedral Express was being hauled along the Bristol line by a big green Royal Scot, which posed an interesting sight for commuters as it took a 10-minute pause for breath in Swindon. Train enthusiast Eric Barnes-Staple, from Oxfordshire, had made the trip to Swindon just to see the locomotive in all its glory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|44
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|22
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC