UK anti-terror police foil knife attack near Parliament

16 hrs ago

Armed police carrying out a counterterrorism operation Thursday swooped in on a man they said was carrying knives in a bag near Britain's Parliament and arrested him on suspicion of planning terrorist acts. A European security official familiar with the individual said the suspect was known to British security agencies and was thought to have been inspired by the Islamic State group.

Chicago, IL

