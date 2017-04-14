Turkish President Erdogan rules out e...

Turkish President Erdogan rules out extradition of German-Turkish journalist

Read more: The Star Online

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ruled out on Friday extraditing German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel to Germany while he is in office, repeating his assertion that Yucel is a "terrorist agent". Yucel, a national of both countries, was arrested two months ago on charges of making propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation and inciting the public to violence.

Chicago, IL

