Trump doesn't label China a currency manipulator

The Trump administration stopped short of branding China and Germany currency manipulators, despite having accused both countries of keeping their currencies artificially low to gain unfair advantage in trade with the U.S. On Friday, the Treasury Department issued its first report on the currency practices of America's trading partners. The twice-a-year document is required by law.

