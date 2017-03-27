Trump advisers richer than previous White House officials

In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's son-in-law and daughter are holding onto to scores of real estate investments, part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets, while they serve in White House jobs, new financial disclosures show.

