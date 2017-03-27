Trump advisers richer than previous W...

Trump advisers richer than previous White House officials

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's son-in-law and daughter are holding onto to scores of real estate investments, part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets, while they serve in White House jobs, new financial disclosures show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 3 hr Jim-ca 79
News German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat... 11 hr The Ultimate Crus... 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Fri Tm Cln 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC