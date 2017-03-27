Three killed as bus taking school pupils on ski trip crashes in Sweden

Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden April 2, 2017. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt/via REUTERS Emergency services and ambulance at the scene of a bus accident, on the E45 between Sveg and Fagelsjo in Sweden Emergency services and ambulance at the scene of a bus accident, on the E45 between Sveg and Fagelsjo in Sweden A bus carrying school pupils to a ski resort has crashed in central Sweden, killing three people and injuring 20 others.

